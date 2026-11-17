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Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have announced the players they will retain ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions next month.
FOLLOW: IPL 2027 Retention Updates
MI were also active during the trade window and made headlines with a massive swap with the Punjab Kings, involving captain Hardik Pandya. In exchange for Pandya at Rs 18 crore, Mumbai acquired the services of left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, forming the possibility of bringing together two of India’s most successful seamers alongside Jasprit Bumrah.
What are the rules of IPL retentions?
During a mega auction, there is a limit on how many players, overseas or Indian, squads can retain. But this time around, since it is not a mega auction, teams can retain as many players as they want. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have a maximum of 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be Rs 125 crore.
List of players retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2027 season
List of players released by Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2027 season
Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Mayank Rawat.