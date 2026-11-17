Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have announced the players they will retain ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions next month.

FOLLOW: IPL 2027 Retention Updates

MI were also active during the trade window and made headlines with a massive swap with the Punjab Kings, involving captain Hardik Pandya. In exchange for Pandya at Rs 18 crore, Mumbai acquired the services of left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, forming the possibility of bringing together two of India’s most successful seamers alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

What are the rules of IPL retentions?

During a mega auction, there is a limit on how many players, overseas or Indian, squads can retain. But this time around, since it is not a mega auction, teams can retain as many players as they want. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have a maximum of 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be Rs 125 crore.