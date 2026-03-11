MI IPL 2026 Schedule: Mumbai Indians fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates, Fixture List: Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, 2026, Sunday.
IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE
The first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed by the organisers on Wednesday, 17 days out from the tournament opener featuring defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
MI will play four matches in the period, with two away games against the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi and Guwahati, respectively. Hardik Pandya’s men will return to the Wankhede for their fourth game, taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians had an above-par 2025 season in the Indian Premier League under captain Hardik Pandya. After securing consecutive wins to reach the playoffs, the five-time champions were eventually knocked out in the Eliminator by Punjab Kings, ending their title hopes. However, Mumbai will be aiming to go a step further in the upcoming campaign with a rejigged unit.
MI full squad: Hardik Pandya(C), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton De Cock, Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankollekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markade, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar.
A quick look at Mumbai Indians’ schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026:
Wankhede Stadium to host games on
March 29 (Mumbai vs Kolkata Knight Riders)
April 12 (Mumbai vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Mumbai Indians’ away games:
April 4 vs Delhi Capitals in Delhi
April 7 vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati
