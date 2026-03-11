MI IPL 2026 Schedule: Mumbai Indians fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Match Schedule, Dates, Fixture List: Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29, 2026, Sunday.

The first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule comprising 20 matches were revealed by the organisers on Wednesday, 17 days out from the tournament opener featuring defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI will play four matches in the period, with two away games against the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Delhi and Guwahati, respectively. Hardik Pandya’s men will return to the Wankhede for their fourth game, taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.