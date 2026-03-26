MI IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

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MI IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Mumbai Indians will have three back-to-back away trips to navigate before finishing off their league stage at home, it was revealed in the full list of matches for the league stage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released on Thursday. MI finish the league stage on May 24 with a match against the Rajasthan Royals, before which they face RCB, PBKS and KKR away from home.
The BCCI had earlier announced the first phase of the IPL schedule, with the season slated to start on March 28. The first phase ended on April 12 with MI hosting RCB. Dates from April 13 onwards were announced on Thursday. The BCCI further said that dates for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.
MI full squad: Hardik Pandya(C), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton De Cock, Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankollekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markade, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar.
|Home
|Away
|Venue
|Date
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|29/03/2026
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|04/04/2026
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai Indians
|Guwahati
|07/04/2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|12/04/2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|16/04/2026
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|Ahmedabad
|20/04/2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|23/04/2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|29/04/2026
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|02/05/2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai
|04/05/2026
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai Indians
|Raipur
|10/05/2026
|Punjab Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Dharamshala
|14/05/2026
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata
|20/05/2026
|Mumbai Indians
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mumbai
|24/05/2026
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.