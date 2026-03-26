MI IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

MI IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Mumbai Indians will have three back-to-back away trips to navigate before finishing off their league stage at home, it was revealed in the full list of matches for the league stage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released on Thursday. MI finish the league stage on May 24 with a match against the Rajasthan Royals, before which they face RCB, PBKS and KKR away from home.

The BCCI had earlier announced the first phase of the IPL schedule, with the season slated to start on March 28. The first phase ended on April 12 with MI hosting RCB. Dates from April 13 onwards were announced on Thursday. The BCCI further said that dates for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.