MI IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

CSK IPL 2026 Match Full Schedule: MI finish the league stage on May 24 with a match against the Rajasthan Royals, before which they face RCB, PBKS and KKR away from home.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMar 26, 2026 08:32 PM IST
Hardik Pandya Mumbai IndiansHardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians during the IPL match vs Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. (Sportzpics)
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MI IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Mumbai Indians will have three back-to-back away trips to navigate before finishing off their league stage at home, it was revealed in the full list of matches for the league stage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released on Thursday. MI finish the league stage on May 24 with a match against the Rajasthan Royals, before which they face RCB, PBKS and KKR away from home.

The BCCI had earlier announced the first phase of the IPL schedule, with the season slated to start on March 28. The first phase ended on April 12 with MI hosting RCB. Dates from April 13 onwards were announced on Thursday. The BCCI further said that dates for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

MI full squad: Hardik Pandya(C), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit BumrahSuryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton De Cock, Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankollekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markade, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2026 Full Schedule – Match List

Home Away Venue Date
Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai 29/03/2026
Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Delhi 04/04/2026
Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Guwahati 07/04/2026
Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai 12/04/2026
Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Mumbai 16/04/2026
Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians Ahmedabad 20/04/2026
Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 23/04/2026
Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai 29/04/2026
Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Chennai 02/05/2026
Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai 04/05/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians Raipur 10/05/2026
Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Dharamshala 14/05/2026
Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Kolkata 20/05/2026
Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Mumbai 24/05/2026

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