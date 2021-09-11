MI flies Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah & Suryakumar Yadav to Abu Dhabi

After the fifth test between England and India was cancelled in Manchester on Friday, Mumbai Indians on Saturday flew three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight, an MI press release stated. The trio, along with their families, arrived on Saturday morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting immediately as per the IPL’s guidelines.

All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which are negative as well.

According to a report, Royal Challengers Bangalore have also arranged a charter flight to fly Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj from Manchester to Dubai. On Friday, it was reported that CSK and Punjab Kings have also made individual travel arrangements with BCCI’s plans for a charter flight on September 15 aborted due to the cancellation of the 5th test.

Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are part of the CSK squad which has already started training ahead of the IPL resuming September 19.

Before COVID struck the Indian team, the plan was a bubble to bubble transfer with players of both teams taking a chartered flight to UAE.

“Charter flight is not a possibility anymore. We are trying to get their tickets done for a commercial flight tomorrow. When they land, they will do six-day quarantine like the rest of the players,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had told PTI.