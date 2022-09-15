scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

MI Cape Town appoint Simon Katich as head coach, Hashim Amla batting coach

The other members of the coaching staff comprise of the former Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment and former South Africa and Mumbai Indians player, Robin Peterson as the team General Manager.

Both Katich and Amla have had prior coaching experiences in franchise cricket. (Photos: ICC/Twitter)

Ahead of the inaugural South Africa T20 League player auction, MI Cape Town have announced former Australia batter Simon Katich as their head coach, also adding former South Africa international in the staff as batting coach. The franchise announced the same in a press release.

Katich, who played in the Indian Premier League for a couple of seasons for Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings), has worked in coaching capacity with multiple T20 franchises in the past including Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town,” the Australian was quoted by the Mumbai Indians website. “It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart.”

Amla on the other hand retired from international cricket in 2019 and has had experience working as a batting coach in the Pakistan Super League.

The other members of the coaching staff comprise of the former Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment and former South Africa and Mumbai Indians player, Robin Peterson as the team General Manager.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I’m happy to welcome Simon and Hashim on MI Cape Town coaching team,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said in a recent press release on the Mumbai Indians website. “Together with James and Robin, we’ll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket loving country the values and ethos MI stands for.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show

Going into the player auction on Monday, September 19, MI Cape Town have already signed 5 players ahead of the inaugural edition – Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:21:50 pm
Next Story

Mumbai News Live Updates: Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery; nude photos on social media morphed, Ranveer Singh tells cops

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 15: Latest News