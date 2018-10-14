MeToo now touches BCCI, CEO Rahul Johri slapped with notice

Johri did not respond to phone calls and text messages from The Indian Express for comments on the allegations. (AP Photo)

Moving to deal with the first #MeToo case allegedly involving an official of the Indian cricket administration, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has sought an explanation “within a week” from BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri after sexual harassment charges were levelled against him by an anonymous person via a Twitter handle. The alleged incident was said to have taken place before Johri joined the BCCI.

In a press release, the CoA, headed by Vinod Rai, said: “There are certain media reports today, including in the social media, pertaining to Mr Rahul Johri, CEO BCCI. The reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Mr Johri by an unnamed person through a Twitter handle. The allegations also relate to his previous employment with a large media house. The allegations have appeared as a part of the ‘me too’ movement.”

“Though the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. Future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation,” the CoA said.

Johri did not respond to phone calls and text messages from The Indian Express for comments on the allegations.

The allegations were made by an unidentified woman who claimed to be a colleague of Johri when he worked with a satellite channel. It was posted on Twitter by another individual who also posted anonymous allegations on behalf of others. This particular tweet accompanied screenshots of emails and had the message: “had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo”.

Johri is scheduled to represent the BCCI at the meeting of the ICC chief executives in Singapore on October 17, ahead of the global body’s board meeting. He joined the BCCI as its CEO in June 2016, responsible for functioning of operations, stakeholder management and building strategies for promoting cricket. Before joining the BCCI, he served as executive vice-president and general manager of South Asia for Discovery Networks Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, K R Sreenivas, Resident Editor of The Times of India in Hyderabad, has put in his papers following allegations on Twitter from women that he harassed them. A spokesperson for The Times of India said: “Sreenivas has resigned from the position… he put in his papers on Saturday morning.”

