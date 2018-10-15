MeToo-hit BCCI CEO Rahul Johri asked to skip ICC meeting

The CoA’s decision was made after allegations by an unidentified woman who claimed to be Johri’s colleague when he worked at a satellite TV channel.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who was accused of sexual harassment on social media, will not be representing India at the upcoming International Cricket Council’s (ICC) chief executives’ meeting in Singapore.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) told Johri of the decision Sunday, and has now asked BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to attend the two-day meeting. The ICC will discuss the possibility of including cricket at the Olympics and how to tighten various T20 and T10 leagues sanctioned in the future.

The CoA’s decision was made after allegations by an unidentified woman who claimed to be Johri’s colleague when he worked at a satellite TV channel. The allegations were posted on Twitter by another individual on behalf of the woman. Following the allegations, the CoA sought an explanation from Johri “within a week”.

In a press release, the CoA, headed by Vinod Rai, said: “There are certain media reports today, including in the social media, pertaining to Mr Rahul Johri, CEO BCCI. The reports disclose allegations of sexual harassment made against Mr Johri by an unnamed person through a Twitter handle. The allegations also relate to his previous employment with a large media house. The allegations have appeared as a part of the ‘me too’ movement.”

The statement also said: “Though the said allegations do not pertain to his employment with the BCCI, the Committee of Administrators of the BCCI has deemed it appropriate to seek an explanation from Mr Johri in relation to the allegations. He has been asked to submit his explanation within a week. Future course of action will be considered on receipt of his explanation.”

According to PTI, Johri had sought 14 days for a detailed explanation. “But I clearly told Rahul that I cannot let this issue simmer for 14 days as the BCCI office will be affected by it. Since he wants to sit with his lawyers now, I allowed him exemption from ICC Meeting,” PTI quoted Rai as saying.

