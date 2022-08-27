scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Mental health is talked about in our group and every player responds differently: Rohit

"A lot of players have gone through hard times mentally, staying in bubbles, not being able to go out of hotels and there is nothing wrong in it," the skipper added.

"We do talk about these things a lot. Of late, when Covid-19 struck, this has been difficult for a lot of players not just Virat himself," Rohit told the media on Saturday. (File)

Mental health is an aspect that needs to be given due importance as every individual has a different response to his or her problem, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said on a day when his illustrious predecessor Virat Kohli admitted to have felt “down” for a month.

During a chat with ‘Star Sports’, Kohli spoke about how he had to “fake intensity” in order to conceal that he was feeling “mentally down”. He said he did not touch a bat for a month for the first time in 10 years post the England tour.

When Rohit was asked about the same on the eve of India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan, he showed empathy for everyone who has faced mental health issues.

“We do talk about these things a lot. Of late, when Covid-19 struck, this has been difficult for a lot of players not just Virat himself,” Rohit told the media on Saturday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

“A lot of players have gone through hard times mentally, staying in bubbles, not being able to go out of hotels and there is nothing wrong in it,” the skipper added.

Cricketers being elite sportsperson get to travel across the globe but in a post COVID-19 world, the five-star hotels often felt like an elite jail, where one couldn’t enjoy the sun and sand at times. It did create issues.

“Because how you led your life until then was completely different because you had to stay in bubble and inside hotel for two months, quarantine. Every player had way of responding to that and there is nothing wrong,” Rohit said.

Advertisement

That is also the reason why spacing out games and looking at workload has become so important, the skipper stressed.
For him it is important to have fresh players.

“If players have his view on that (mental health), we talk about that in our group and what they talk about being mentally fresh and how we can keep them fresh. Freshness is important. Mentally you need to be fresh. So mental health is important,” he added.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 08:15:06 pm
Next Story

Your Daily Wrap: Soren’s boat ride with MLAs amid disqualification suspense; Supertech twin tower demolition tomorrow; and more

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

With new alliance, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Kejriwal sign missing, L-G sends files back to CM office

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News