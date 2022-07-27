scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Mental health being important, resource like Paddy Upton will be helpful: Rahul Dravid

"He is familiar with our culture and how the Indian team functions. (It) seemed like a really good fit for us, to tap into his knowledge as we look to build the team for the World Cup," said Dravid about the newest member of the Team India management.

By: PTI |
Updated: July 27, 2022 9:11:32 pm
Dravid feels that Upton's familiarity with Indian cricket set-up will prove to be helpful. (Photo: IPL/Twitter)

Paddy Upton’s vast reservoir of knowledge will be an immensely useful “resource” at a time when mental health of cricketers is becoming paramount in a choc-a-bloc international cricket calender, feels India head coach Rahul Dravid.

Upton, who had four fruitful years from 2008 to 2011 under Gary Kirsten is back at Dravid’s insistence and will now help the elite Indian players cope up with pressure cooker scenario going into T20 World Cup in Australia.

“With so much cricket being played mental health side of cricket is very important and having a resource like him (Upton) will really be helpful to the group,” Dravid told BCCI.Tv.

Dravid also feels that Upton’s familiarity with Indian cricket set-up will prove to be helpful.

“Travelling as players in international cricket, we do understand the mental side of the game and we are lucky to get someone like Paddy on board because he has that experience of being with Indian team during 2011 World Cup and even a little before that.”

“Most importantly he (Upton) is familiar with most Indian players having worked with them at IPL level or in Indian team.”

“He is familiar with our culture and how the Indian team functions. (It) seemed like a really good fit for us, to tap into his knowledge as we look to build the team for the World Cup,” added Dravid.

“Everybody has a natural motivational flow and part of my role is to help individuals find that natural motivation flow and for that we need to set up an environment that allows people to be themselves and to flourish,” Upton said.

To prove his point, he gave an analogy of how a gardener needs to create a fertile land to grow beautiful flowers.

“If I give a simple analogy is to grow beautiful flowers, the gardener needs to create a fertile land. As coaches, our role is to create a fertile environment which helps our players to naturally grow and reach their fullest potential on and off the field,” added Upton.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

According to Upton, if the team is in great mental space, performances will naturally flow in.

“If team is in great space performances are naturally going to flow. What we need to do is remove obstacles in those performances, individually and from team perspectives,” added Upton.

“Mental side of the game hasn’t changed a lot but what has changed is Covid experience and lot of players have been on road lot of the times, so there is an extra element of trying to get each individual player as well as team as a whole in best space possible.

Me and Dravid are talking about cricket, life and spirituality since ’96 Upton first met Dravid in 1996 when Strength and Codnitioning coaches weren’t in vogue and on his first tour of South Africa, he wanted to pick the former’s brain.

“He (Dravid) has always been someone with such a hunger to learn, not just around game of cricket because he is a professor when it comes to game of cricket but about life and everything beyond cricket.

“We have been in conversation about life, cricket, spirituality since 1996. We picked up again when we joined the Indian team in 2008 with Gary Kirsten.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh

“So I have been in these conversations for a long time and super exciting to have those conversations every day and hopefully it goes towards setting up this Indian team for an unbelievable T20 World Cup,” Upton signed off.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

5

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' ...
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' ...
HashtagPolitics | Parliament impasse continues, Oppn & govt trade bar...
HashtagPolitics | Parliament impasse continues, Oppn & govt trade bar...
3rd ODI: Dhawan falls after fifty
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: Dhawan falls after fifty

Before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

Before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 27: Latest News