India T20I squad members arrive in West Indies

July 26, 2022 4:00:19 pm
Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, members of the Indian T20 squad which will take on West Indies landed in Trinidad on Tuesday.
In a video posted by BCCI, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen disembarking from the team bus before checking in at the hotel.
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested while KL Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery for sports hernia, was picked in the 18-man squad subject to fitness. Kuldeep, who had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June, is making a return in this series. Ashwin is also back in the T20I setup and will be looking to book his berth for the T20 World Cup.
The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad 👋
The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.#WIvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pZLECGOtUu
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2022
The selection committee has also given rest to Bumrah keeping the workload management in mind. Bumrah has been playing non-stop cricket and with the Indian team to play a few more series before the T20 World Cup, the selectors felt it would be better to let him have a break.
The five-match T20I series against the West Indies will start from July 29 and will go on till August 7. The first match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, followed by the other two games, both of which will take place at the Warner Park in St Kitts.
The series will conclude with the final two games to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.
Subscriber Only Stories
Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policyPremium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Extension of CRZ to boost development of coastal region: Karnataka CM Bommai
Representing a nation on tv, and a running team on Instagram
Juhi Parmar swears by this ingredient for its health and beauty benefits
Fans call out Mika Singh, Akanksha Puri’s Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti moment: ‘Scripted and fake’
Nakuul Mehta morphs himself in Ranveer Singh’s nude photo: ‘Haters will say…’
Mumbai: Six minors sexually assault 13-year-old boy, booked under POCSO
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh has allegedly violated?
Neither went to BSP nor held talks with it: SBSP
Senior Advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu quits as Punjab Advocate General
As prices soar in Ukraine, war adds economic havoc to the human toll
Food vlogger shares video of Dal Makhni ice cream roll, netizens are not impressed
Why, despite its high sugar content, you must consume lychee