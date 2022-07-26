India T20I squad members arrive in West Indies

Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, members of the Indian T20 squad which will take on West Indies landed in Trinidad on Tuesday.

In a video posted by BCCI, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin were seen disembarking from the team bus before checking in at the hotel.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested while KL Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery for sports hernia, was picked in the 18-man squad subject to fitness. Kuldeep, who had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June, is making a return in this series. Ashwin is also back in the T20I setup and will be looking to book his berth for the T20 World Cup.

The T20I squad members have arrived here in Trinidad 👋 The 5-match T20I series is all set to commence on July 29.#WIvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pZLECGOtUu — BCCI (@BCCI) July 26, 2022

The selection committee has also given rest to Bumrah keeping the workload management in mind. Bumrah has been playing non-stop cricket and with the Indian team to play a few more series before the T20 World Cup, the selectors felt it would be better to let him have a break.

The five-match T20I series against the West Indies will start from July 29 and will go on till August 7. The first match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, followed by the other two games, both of which will take place at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

The series will conclude with the final two games to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.