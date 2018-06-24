Members ask BCCI to bear SGM expenses

The Board’s acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary sent an official notification as far as the SGM was concerned, acting BCCI president C K Khanna said. (Source: File) The Board’s acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary sent an official notification as far as the SGM was concerned, acting BCCI president C K Khanna said. (Source: File)

The Indian cricket board members have asked the BCCI to bear the expense of the June 22 Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi. This is despite the fact that the general body meeting didn’t have the Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) seal of approval. The CoA had termed the SGM notice “in violation of the directions” issued by it, as it didn’t seek the Committee’s prior approval. Accordingly, the CoA instructed the BCCI employees not to be part of the meeting, or to “aid” it in any way.

The resolution taken at the SGM, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, however, mentioned that the cost of meeting be borne by the BCCI. “Resolved that entire costs of this requisitioned General Body meeting for which 28 nominations were received will be borne by the BCCI. Resolved further to record with regret the fact that no officials were present nor that any official records available to assist the General Body as a result of directives issued,” the SGM resolution said.

Asked about this, CoA head Vinod Rai said: “Let the resolution come to us. We will take a view on all of these. But as far as we are concerned, the SGM didn’t exist.”

Two-tier Ranji Trophy

The SGM also took the resolution that the Ranji Trophy would return to its erstwhile Elite and Plate groups format, with “all the teams presently playing Ranji Trophy shall play in the Elite Group” while the new teams like Bihar and the North-Eastern states “shall play in the Plate Group”. A qualifying Super League has been proposed, featuring the two bottom placed teams in the Elite Group and top two teams in the Plate group, with the winners and the runners-up acquiring promotion to the top tier next season and the other two teams playing in the lower rung.

During its meeting in April, the BCCI Technical Committee had approved the participation of Bihar and the North-Eastern states in the Ranji Trophy this term.

MPA

In another resolution, the members agreed that the MPA with regard to the Indian cricket team’s participation in the ICC events “shall not be executed without the authorization of the General Body of the BCCI and the BCCI reserves all its rights regarding the Members Participation Agreement and regarding its participation in any other multi-nation tournament or games not covered by the Members Participation Agreement”.

The ICC’s decision to convert the 2021 Champions Trophy to an additional World T20 didn’t go down well with the BCCI members.

