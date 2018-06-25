Members ask BCCI to bear SGM expenses

BCCI has been asked to bear the expenses of SGM. BCCI has been asked to bear the expenses of SGM.

Board members who had attended the Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi on June 22 have asked BCCI to bear the expenses of the meet. This, despite the fact that the general body meeting didn’t have the Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) approval. The SC-appointed panel had instructed BCCI employees to stay away from the meeting.

The resolution taken at the SGM, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, however, mentioned that the cost of meeting be borne by the BCCI. “Resolved that entire costs of this requisitioned General Body meeting for which 28 nominations were received will be borne by the BCCI. Resolved further to record with regret the fact that no officials were present nor that any official records available to assist the General Body as a result of directives issued,” the SGM resolution said.

When asked about this, CoA head Vinod Rai said: “Let the resolution come to us. We will take a view on it. But as far as we are concerned, the SGM didn’t exist.”

Two-tier Ranji Trophy

The SGM also took the resolution that the Ranji Trophy would return to its erstwhile Elite and Plate groups format, with “all the teams presently playing Ranji Trophy shall play in the Elite Group” while the new teams like Bihar and the North-Eastern states “shall play in the Plate Group”.

A qualifying Super League has been proposed, featuring the two bottom placed teams in the Elite Group and top two teams in the Plate group, with the winners and the runners-up acquiring promotion to the top tier next season and the other two teams playing in the lower rung.

Members agreed that the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) with regard to the Indian team’s participation in ICC events “shall not be executed without the authorization of the General Body of the BCCI and the Board reserves its rights regarding MPA and its participation in any other multi-nation tournament or games not covered by it”.

The ICC’s decision to convert the 2021 Champions Trophy to an additional World T20 didn’t go down well with the BCCI members.

