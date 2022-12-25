Mehidy Hasan Miraz receives ‘special souvenir’ from Virat Kohli

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz received a special memento from India’s Virat Kohli after the second test at Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mehidy posted the photo on his social media of him receiving the jersey from Kohli captioning “Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli.”

Earlier in the day, Mehidy picked up a 5-wicket haul in the second innings, reducing India to 74/7 while chasing a mediocre 145 on the turning track.

Ravichandran Ashwin(42)* and Shreyas Iyer(29)* saved India from what would have been a hugely embarrassing defeat, lifting them from the depths and dragging them to the target of 145 before lunch on the fourth morning.

The 71-run partnership between Iyer and Ashwin for the eighth wicket is the second-highest for India. With the highest being between L Amar Singh and Lall Singh of 74 runs against England back in 1932 in the first test match ever.

Earlier, when Mehidy Hasan Miraz uprooted Axar Patel’s leg stump for his fifth wicket of the innings, India were just past the halfway stage of what was increasingly looking like a target beyond them. Resuming on 45 for 4, India had lost Jaydev Unadkat plumb leg-before to Shakib Al Hasan, and had also burned a review in trying to save the nightwatchman.

Indian stand-in skipper KL Rahul, speaking after the match, said, “You trust the guys in the middle (during such situations). We’ve played enough cricket to realise that someone will put their hand up to win us the game. But I’m not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room. It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings.”