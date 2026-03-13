‘He was away from the wicket and I was just looking for the ball’: Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Salman Ali Agha run out row

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Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz created a firestorm of controversy with his dismissal of Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha during the 2nd ODI on Friday. The incident happened happened during the 4th ball of the 39th over when Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan who played the ball back towards the right of the bowler which he stopped with his boot.
Meanwhile, Agha, who was on the non striker’s end, was out of his crease and in Miraz’s way with both players in close proximity. Agha then bento down to pick the ball and hand it back to the bowler but Miraz swooped in himself and in an under-armed throw knocked the bails off with Agha still outside the crease. The decision was sent upstairs and the third umpire ruled it as a dismissal much to the chagrin of Agha who had a few words with Miraz and then left the field clearly unhappy.
After the match, Miraz reacted to the dismissal. “He was away from the wicket and I was just looking for the ball. If you miss, he would go for the run. So I was just thinking like that,” he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Pakistan clawed their way back to the series after a 128-run win over Bangladesh by the DLS method which led to the second innings getting reduced to 32 overs with Bangladesh needing to chase 243 instead of 274 as set by Pakistan in the first innings. They ultimately were skittled out for 114 runs with Haris Rauf and Maaz Sadaqat taking 3 wickets apiece.
Earlier, Miraz won the toss Friday and elected to field against Pakistan in the second one-day cricket international. Bangladesh won the first match on Wednesday after fast bowler Nahid Rana skittled Pakistan for 114 with a career-best figures of 5-24 for an 8-wicket win.
While Bangladesh retained the same playing XI, Pakistan made one change. Pakistan gave another chance to its inexperienced batters despite Sahibzada Farhan, Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat and Abdul Samad, who were all on ODI debut in the first game, struggling to cope with the pace of Rana and off-spin of Mehidy.
Pakistan recalled fast bowler Haris Rauf in place of leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed in a hope the wicket will suit the fast bowlers more.
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