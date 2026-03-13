‘He was away from the wicket and I was just looking for the ball’: Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Salman Ali Agha run out row

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz created a firestorm of controversy with his dismissal of Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha during the 2nd ODI on Friday. The incident happened happened during the 4th ball of the 39th over when Miraz was bowling to Mohammad Rizwan who played the ball back towards the right of the bowler which he stopped with his boot.

Meanwhile, Agha, who was on the non striker’s end, was out of his crease and in Miraz’s way with both players in close proximity. Agha then bento down to pick the ball and hand it back to the bowler but Miraz swooped in himself and in an under-armed throw knocked the bails off with Agha still outside the crease. The decision was sent upstairs and the third umpire ruled it as a dismissal much to the chagrin of Agha who had a few words with Miraz and then left the field clearly unhappy.