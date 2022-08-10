Australian skipper Meg Lanning opts to take an ‘indefinite break’ from cricket

Australia women’s cricket team outplayed India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final as they fell short of just 9 runs on Sunday. After grabbing the gold medal at Birmingham, Australian skipper Meg Lanning decided to take an indefinite break.

If anyone deserves a break, it’s Meg Lanning. pic.twitter.com/BC8fKTwSDw — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 10, 2022

Cricket Australia took to Twitter and posted, ‘ If anyone deserves a break, it’s Meg Lanning.”

The World’s number 2 T20I batter Lanning has cited personal reasons for the decision, with no return date set. She was to feature in The Hundred for the Trent Rockets after the recently concluded CWG 2022.

“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” Lanning said in a statement.

“I’m grateful for the support of CA (Cricket Australia) and my team-mates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time.”

The skipper, under whose leadership the Australia’s women’s team has flourished, has received full support from the Aussies board as Head of Performance for women’s cricket, Shawn Flegler said,” “We’re proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time,” Flegler added.

“She’s been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats both individually and as part of the team, and has been a brilliant role model for young kids.

“The welfare of our players is always our number one priority, and we’ll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs.”