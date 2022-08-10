Australian skipper Meg Lanning opts to take an ‘indefinite break’ from cricket

Updated: August 10, 2022 1:35:11 pm
Australia women’s cricket team outplayed India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final as they fell short of just 9 runs on Sunday. After grabbing the gold medal at Birmingham, Australian skipper Meg Lanning decided to take an indefinite break.
If anyone deserves a break, it’s Meg Lanning. pic.twitter.com/BC8fKTwSDw
— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 10, 2022
Cricket Australia took to Twitter and posted, ‘ If anyone deserves a break, it’s Meg Lanning.”
The World’s number 2 T20I batter Lanning has cited personal reasons for the decision, with no return date set. She was to feature in The Hundred for the Trent Rockets after the recently concluded CWG 2022.
“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” Lanning said in a statement.
“I’m grateful for the support of CA (Cricket Australia) and my team-mates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time.”
The skipper, under whose leadership the Australia’s women’s team has flourished, has received full support from the Aussies board as Head of Performance for women’s cricket, Shawn Flegler said,” “We’re proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time,” Flegler added.
“She’s been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats both individually and as part of the team, and has been a brilliant role model for young kids.
“The welfare of our players is always our number one priority, and we’ll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Australian skipper Meg Lanning opts to take an ‘indefinite break’ from cricket
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS
Memes galore on social media after Nitish Kumar’s U-turn
Things to keep in mind before your next pedicure session
What do birds and beasts make of freedom?
‘Virat Kohli has the tools to come out of it (slump)’: Mahela Jayawardene on India’s Asia Cup campaign
Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares’ Russian engines
Omkar Realtors promoters’ release: Won’t intervene until special court gives a verdict, Bombay HC tells ED
SWAYAM 2022 semester exam dates announced; exam form submission date extended
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen
Over 53 lakh Tricolours sold in Assam as state braces for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Oppo to launch ColorOS 13 on August 18: Here’s what we know so far