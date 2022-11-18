scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Meet Naseem Shah’s 18-yr-old brother Hunain Shah, who also bowls quick

Hunain, who represents Central Punjab removed Balochistan's Bilawal Iqbal to claim his maide first-class wicket.

Naseem Shah's younger brother Hunain Shah opens his account in the first-class cricket. (Screengrab)

In Pakistan, pacers with speed aren’t a novelty. You shake a tree, and a quartet would fall.

With the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, and Shahnawaz Dahani, the Pakistan cricket team at the moment has the best pace bowling attack.

The world cricket is still gushing about Naseem Shah’s spell against Jos Buttler in the final. Meet Naseem Shah’s 18-year-old brother Hunain Shah, who is also ready to take the world cricket by storm with his pace.

Hunain, who represents Central Punjab, removed Balochistan’s Bilawal Iqbal to claim his maiden first-class wicket in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hunain claimed 1 for 76, was expensive but has bowled his heart out. Hunain bowled a short ball, and Bilawal looked to duck it, but instead, he was hit on the gloves, and Tayyab Tahir took a simple catch at the gully.

The match ended in a draw. Batting first, Central Punjab were bowled out for 349 runs. In reply, Balochistan could only manage 318 runs and conceded 31 runs first innings lead. Central Punjab in their second essay, were 126 for 1.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Central Punjab is yet to win a single game in the ongoing season. All of their nine matches have ended in a draw.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

Northern Punjab are leading the points table with three wins and sox draws in nine matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 09:52:12 am
Next Story

Bengaluru Tech Summit: Google partners with Karnataka to support startups, promote digital payments

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 18: Latest News