Meet Naseem Shah’s 18-yr-old brother Hunain Shah, who also bowls quick

In Pakistan, pacers with speed aren’t a novelty. You shake a tree, and a quartet would fall.

With the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, and Shahnawaz Dahani, the Pakistan cricket team at the moment has the best pace bowling attack.

The world cricket is still gushing about Naseem Shah’s spell against Jos Buttler in the final. Meet Naseem Shah’s 18-year-old brother Hunain Shah, who is also ready to take the world cricket by storm with his pace.

Hunain, who represents Central Punjab, removed Balochistan’s Bilawal Iqbal to claim his maiden first-class wicket in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hunain claimed 1 for 76, was expensive but has bowled his heart out. Hunain bowled a short ball, and Bilawal looked to duck it, but instead, he was hit on the gloves, and Tayyab Tahir took a simple catch at the gully.

The match ended in a draw. Batting first, Central Punjab were bowled out for 349 runs. In reply, Balochistan could only manage 318 runs and conceded 31 runs first innings lead. Central Punjab in their second essay, were 126 for 1.

Central Punjab is yet to win a single game in the ongoing season. All of their nine matches have ended in a draw.

Northern Punjab are leading the points table with three wins and sox draws in nine matches.