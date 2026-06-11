Meet the India U-19 captain: The boy from Gwalior who holds a bat the right way

On Thursday, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (extreme right) was named captain of India's under-19 side for the tour of Sri Lanka next month — three one-day matches and two multi-day games.

When Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan picked up a cricket bat for the first time at the age of six, his father Anami knew from the grip alone. The hands were in the right place. That was enough. He enrolled his son at Lavkesh Chaudhary’s cricket academy in Gwalior the same week.

On Thursday, his son was named captain of India’s under-19 side for the tour of Sri Lanka next month — three one-day matches and two multi-day games.

“My father was also a club-level cricketer. The way I held the bat for the first time — jaise meine bat pakda — it was the right way. So he decided to enroll me in one of the academies in Gwalior,” Yashbardhan said.