Meet Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan’s new mystery spinner

Pakistan is not only the land of fast bowlers. Over the years, they have produced quality spinners as well. Be it Abdul Qadir, Mushtaq Ahmed, Saqlain Mushtaq, Danish Kaneria and Saeed Ajmal, and the list goes on.

If the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Sarfaraz Nawaz, and Aqib Javed gave the world the art of reverse swing, the spinners Saqlain Mushtaq and Saeed Ajmal came up with the mysteries of “doosra” and “teesra.”

☄️ 43 wickets including five five-wicket hauls in this #QeAT season Abrar Ahmed has been rewarded for his strong first-class performance with a maiden Test call-up 👏#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/13EfPHD1ph — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 21, 2022

Now in Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan have another mystery spinner. The 24-year-old has bagged 43 wickets in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy nad has been rewarded for his strong first-class performance with a maiden Test call-up against England.

Abrar, who plays for Sindh, had claimed 43 wickets at an average of 21.95. He has recorded five five-wicket hauls in six matches and has played an integral role in turning his side into serious contenders to secure a berth in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has praised the mystery spinner and said: “Abrar has been on the radar since his debut first-class season in 2020-21. He is in outstanding form this season, so it makes sense to make him available to Babar Azam so he can use the confidence and talent of this youngster in the upcoming series.”

The three-match Test series against England will start at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on December 1. The second Test will be played at Multan from December 9, followed by the third Test at Karachi from December 17.

Pakistan squad for England Tests: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood