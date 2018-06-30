Media reacted appropriately to ball tampering incident, I hold no anger, says Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months. (AP Photo/Halden Krog) Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft who is currently serving the 9-month ban from the international cricket after being involved in the ball tampering incident during the third Test against South Africa in March, is set to return to competitive cricket. The 25-year-old, who is traveling to the Top End to play in the Northern Territory’s Strike League, spoke to the media for the first time since his press conference in March and said that he is not angry at the media for the way the controversy was reported.

“When you’re in the media a lot, good or bad, it can be really challenging to deal with, really changeling to digest the different opinion that flies around. Because that’s what it was, there was a lot of opinion, a lot of people saying things. For me, in that situation, it was about me and my mistake and the poor decision I made,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.

He further added that he just wanted to forgive himself for his deeds and the media was appropriate in reporting of the incident. “What anyone else thought or said didn’t change the fact that I made a really bad decision and I’ve had to really forgive myself for that error I made. It’s all a part of moving forward with it all. The media reacted appropriately to the situation and what happened and I have no anger or judgement or resentment for that,” he said.

The right-hand batsman further went on to add that he is looking forward to play in the Darwin cricket tournament. “Right now I’m feeling really good. The last couple of months have been a bit of a rollercoaster. You certainly ride the waves of grieving. There’s been times where I’ve felt really sad, there’s been times where I’ve felt really angry. But overall, I’ve worked really hard on myself, been really busy with a lot of things and right now it’s just another step forward, heading up to Darwin to play some cricket and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

Talking about the other banned cricketers, David Warner and Steve Smith, Bancroft said that he has been in regular touch with both the players. “I can’t change what happened in South Africa and that’s something I’m completely accountable for. Everything since South Africa I’ve moved towards have been steps closer to one day getting back and playing cricket for Australia again. I speak to them quite regularly, at least every week,” he said.

He further added that the trio is looking after each other after the ordeal. “Whether that’s a phone call or messages, they’re obviously very busy with some things too. They’re two really great people and we’ve been looking after each other. That’s a value that we really hold closely at the WACA, is this idea of looking after your mates. We’ve being going through all of this together and we definitely look out for each other, that’s for sure,” he said.

