‘Me and Starcy [Mitchell Starc] are maybe touch and go’: Cameron Green on the first India-Australia Test in Nagpur

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has expressed concern around being fit by the time Australia play India in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in February.

On Mumbai Indians and IPL

Last month, Green was picked up at the IPL mini auction by five time champions Mumbai Indians for a whooping 17.5 crore INR. However, there was a written correspondence sent to the franchise ahead of the IPL auction, stating that Green would be unavailable for four weeks after the conclusion of the India-Australia Test series in March. The all-rounder did not know of the same and cleared the air around it.

“No, that’s not correct,” Green said. “I’ve heard about this for quite a while now. I don’t know where it’s come from. We’ve spoken to the selectors. I’ve heard that I’m 100% available for both skill sets in the IPL at the start, so yeah, I’m not too sure where that’s come from. Obviously my first priority is the Test series that’s beforehand, getting myself right for the first Test.”

On getting to play for the most successful league franchise he said, “It’s awesome. The Mumbai Indians feels a bit more like home than Australia. There’s more people from WA playing in the Mumbai Indians than there are in the Australian team. I think it’s the ideal situation that I hoped for to be in a really good team with great players around you and a great captain and a great coach and a great franchise, but obviously, having those four guys from WA is awesome.”