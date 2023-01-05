‘Me and Starcy [Mitchell Starc] are maybe touch and go’: Cameron Green on the first India-Australia Test in Nagpur

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has expressed concern around being fit by the time Australia play India in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in February.
“I think me and Starcy (Mitchell Starc) are maybe touch and go for that first one but obviously we’ll give ourselves the best chance,” Green was quoted on SEN radio. “[It’s] going well. Had successful surgery in Sydney and the surgeon is really happy with how it went. I think he did Tim Paine’s successful surgery so it fills me with a lot of confidence.”
He further added, “The rehab is having two weeks of time, then two weeks to start running and get the shoulder and back moving just to double-check they haven’t frozen over. Then probably at the four-week mark I’ll try and hold a ball and see how that works. Try and hold a cricket bat and see how it feels. At the moment (the finger) feels really good, pain-free, so that gives me a bit of confidence in four weeks time that it will be all good. We meet over in Sydney for the Allan Border Medal (ceremony), then we leave the next day to go to India.”
While Green sustained a right index finger injury during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, Starc also picked up a left hand middle-finger tendon injury during the Melbourne Test.
On Mumbai Indians and IPL
Last month, Green was picked up at the IPL mini auction by five time champions Mumbai Indians for a whooping 17.5 crore INR. However, there was a written correspondence sent to the franchise ahead of the IPL auction, stating that Green would be unavailable for four weeks after the conclusion of the India-Australia Test series in March. The all-rounder did not know of the same and cleared the air around it.
“No, that’s not correct,” Green said. “I’ve heard about this for quite a while now. I don’t know where it’s come from. We’ve spoken to the selectors. I’ve heard that I’m 100% available for both skill sets in the IPL at the start, so yeah, I’m not too sure where that’s come from. Obviously my first priority is the Test series that’s beforehand, getting myself right for the first Test.”
On getting to play for the most successful league franchise he said, “It’s awesome. The Mumbai Indians feels a bit more like home than Australia. There’s more people from WA playing in the Mumbai Indians than there are in the Australian team. I think it’s the ideal situation that I hoped for to be in a really good team with great players around you and a great captain and a great coach and a great franchise, but obviously, having those four guys from WA is awesome.”