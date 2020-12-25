MCG to pay tributes to Dean Jones during tea break on Day 1 of Boxing Day

Opening day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia will witness a special tribute to former Aussie cricketer and commentator Dean Jones who passed away in September in a Mumbai hotel while on commentary duty. The event will take place during the Tea break on Day 1 where Jones’ wife Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe will be on hand. A crowd of up to 30,000 is expected to be in attendance on Day 1.

As per Cricket Australia’s plans, a whole bay of seats will be covered in a banner for the entire Test, which will recognise the Victorian great’s contribution to the game.

Wherever you are watching the Boxing Day Test tomorrow, don’t forget to Zinc Up for Deano as a tribute to a cricket icon! ❤️ #ZincUpForDeano pic.twitter.com/OuAckab3Ll — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 25, 2020

It will include the reading of a poem about Jones written by his great friend, Chris Driscoll. There will be a video tribute at 3.24 pm, recognising Jones’ Test number, 324. That number was also his highest first-class score, scored against South Australia on the MCG in 1994.

Deano, who was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame last year, played in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs.A private funeral was organised in September at the MCG where only his immediate family members had joined it due to Covid-19 protocol.

Read More: Dean Jones: He made Australia great again

Remembering his cricketing icon, former Aussie batsman Brad Hodge recalled times when he played alongside Jones. “You have your idols as a youngster, that’s who you aspire to be. We just loved Deano, as a Victorian, growing up, watching him play one-day internationals for Australia, then Test matches, just revolutionising one-day cricket, that’s what really caught my eye,” Hodge was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.