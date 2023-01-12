Brendon McCullum, Ben Stokes tell county cricketers to follow fearless, buccaneering approach a. K.a Bazball

England test coach and captain Ben Stokes have told county cricketers to embrace their fearless, buccaneering approach during an interaction with County directors, according to Stuff.co.nz.

Quoting a report in The Telegraph, “the former Black Caps skipper pushed the benefits of the 18 first-class men’s teams playing in the same fashion as the test side via a Zoom call from New Zealand. Under the guidance of McCullum – the surprise appointment at test coach last year – and Stokes’ captaincy, England have transformed from a team which won one game in 17 outings to a side which has triumphed in nine of their last 10 tests.”

England have scored their runs at a record-breaking 4.77 per over in their Test successes, and are keen on the philosophy trickling down to the counties.

“During that run of success – which included a 3-0 sweep of New Zealand in England last year in McCullum’s debut series in charge – England have scored their runs at a record-breaking 4.77 per over.

The Telegraph reported that McCullum and Stokes addressed a meeting of county directors of cricket about the way that they are seeking to play and the qualities that they are looking for in potential international players,” according to Stuff.nz.

“The meeting was not prescriptive and counties will always be free to play in a way that they see fit,” The Telegraph added though.

England most recently saw success under Stokes and McCullum winning against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in December. In the series that followed against the Black Caps though, the cricket stayed rather conservative and a “grind” according to Stuff. Nz.

Though not prescriptive, this could signal a change in the way the game gets played in the northern hemisphere. Stuff. Co. Nz wrote: “But giving directors of cricket a greater awareness about the needs of the national team will help them to maximise the chances of their players graduating to the England set-up, and ensure a steady supply of cricketers who play in a similar style.”

The Black Caps and England are due to play a two-test series in New Zealand next month, with the first test being a pink-ball day-night game starting at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on February 16.