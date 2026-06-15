‘Bewildered, angry, gutted, then worried’: McCullum on Ben Stokes, Atkinson after nightclub incident

England head coach Brendon McCullum said he was angry with Ben Stokes after the nightclub incident involving his captain and fast bowler Gus Atkinson that led to their omission from the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval.

However, McCullum conveyed he is also concerned about Stokes and Atkinson. “You go from being bewildered, to angry, to gutted. Quickly through talking to Ben and Gus, my emotion turned to worry and concern, for Ben in particular,” McCullum told reporters on Monday.

Stokes and Atkinson were dropped from England’s XI for the second Test, with veteran Joe Root being named interim captain. The pair breached the team’s midnight curfew and were reportedly present when an England security staff member was involved in an incident with a Saracens rugby player.