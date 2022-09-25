MCC throws weight behind India, Deepti Sharma

After India allrounder Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlotte Dean for moving outside the crease at the non-striker’s end at Lord’s on Saturday, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) has backed Team India and reminded one and all of the changes brought about to the game.

In a statement released on Sunday, the MCC, known as the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, said: “MCC THIS YEAR ANNOUNCED AMENDMENTS TO THE LAWS OF CRICKET TO MOVE BEING RUN OUT AT THE NON-STRIKER’S END, FROM LAW 41 UNFAIR PLAY, TO LAW 38 RUN OUT.”

“This change will formally come into effect from 1 October 2022. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.

“The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game.

“Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe.

“Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early.

“MCC’s message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler’s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.

“Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more,” it concluded.’

There have been several instances in men’s Test match and ODI cricket, but none very recently. The most talked-about recent incident happened during the 2019 IPL, when Ravichandran Ashwin ran out Jos Buttler in a game between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. Ashwin always maintained that he used no unfair means, given that the non-striker was trying to steal a few yards.