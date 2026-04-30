MCC backs Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s controversial obstructing the field dismissal vs LSG

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodians of the Laws of Cricket, has issued a clarification supporting the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi for obstructing the field during the IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, stating that the batsman “clearly meets” the criteria for a wilful act under Law 37.

In its explanation, MCC said a batter who changes direction while running, particularly by moving onto the pitch or taking a route that is not the quickest way back to the crease, is considered to be making a deliberate act. It added that Raghuvanshi crossed from the off side towards the middle of the pitch before turning back on the leg side, placing himself between the ball and the stumps.

“There has long been an interpretation on this exact matter, where a batter is running as the throw comes in – it is published in Tom Smith’s Cricket Umpiring and Scoring, MCC’s Official Interpretation of the Laws of Cricket, and has been accepted for many years.”

“It states: “a batter who changes direction while running, particularly one who changes direction to run on the pitch, or takes any other route that would not be the quickest way to the other end, is making a wilful act.”

“Raghuvanshi clearly meets these criteria. When he sets off for his run, he is on the off side of the wicket. As the ball reaches the fielder, he crosses to the middle of the pitch – which is not somewhere he should be running in any event – and then turns and runs back on the leg side, putting himself between the ball and the wicket. This is, by definition, a wilful act,” the MCC said in a statement on Thursday.

Under Law 37.1.1, a batter can be given out for obstructing the field if they wilfully attempt to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action.

The incident occurred on the last delivery of the fifth over with Raghuvanshi batting on nine from seven deliveries. After nudging the ball towards mid-on, he responded for a quick run but was forced to turn back after a late call from his partner. As he scrambled to return to safety, he changed his line while running back and was hit by the throw aimed at the striker’s end.

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The fielding side appealed immediately, prompting the on-field umpires to refer the decision upstairs. After reviewing the footage, the third umpire adjudged Raghuvanshi out for obstructing the field.

With that dismissal, Raghuvanshi entered a rare list, becoming just the fourth player in IPL history to be given out in that fashion, joining Yusuf Pathan, Amit Mishra and Ravindra Jadeja.