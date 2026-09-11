MCA’s to name lounge or designated area to honour Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and Madhav Mantri

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s Annual General Body meeting decided to name a lounge or a designated area in the honour of Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and late Madhav Mantri.

“We have decided to allocate a designated lounge for them. So we have appointed a three-man committee to decide which area we can dedicate to them,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said on the sidelines of MCA’s 87 AGM. The MCA has already named a stand in honour of Tendulkar, arguably the greatest it has produced, more than a decade ago. This will be another tribute to him.

In another major development, the MCA has decided to keep aside Rs 500 crore for grass-root cricket development. “For grass-root cricket, we have decided to allocate a corpus fund of 500 crores,” he said. Over the past years, it has risen from Rs 6 crore to 10 and 12 crore, before the association allocated Rs 100 crore last year. “But this time we have allocated Rs 500 crore for our grass-root cricketers and facilities like maidan clubs, school clubs, college clubs,” he added.