MCA’s to name lounge or designated area to honour Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and Madhav Mantri

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The Mumbai Cricket Association’s Annual General Body meeting decided to name a lounge or a designated area in the honour of Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane and late Madhav Mantri.
“We have decided to allocate a designated lounge for them. So we have appointed a three-man committee to decide which area we can dedicate to them,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said on the sidelines of MCA’s 87 AGM. The MCA has already named a stand in honour of Tendulkar, arguably the greatest it has produced, more than a decade ago. This will be another tribute to him.
In another major development, the MCA has decided to keep aside Rs 500 crore for grass-root cricket development. “For grass-root cricket, we have decided to allocate a corpus fund of 500 crores,” he said. Over the past years, it has risen from Rs 6 crore to 10 and 12 crore, before the association allocated Rs 100 crore last year. “But this time we have allocated Rs 500 crore for our grass-root cricketers and facilities like maidan clubs, school clubs, college clubs,” he added.
The MCA has kept this money as a subsidy fund and it is kept under fixed deposit. The interest will be distributed among the Maidan clubs, schools and colleges. The clubs have the autonomy to use it how they want to use it. It can be used for player’s logistics and for buying equipment. “We won’t distribute 500 crores. It’s like an endowment fund. You keep this Rs 500 crore in a fixed deposit and from it, the interest gets distributed. So right now it’s 100 crores, so every year it will go up 40, 40, 40 crores and then in next 10 years it will be 500 crores,” Naik explained.
The MCA has appointed former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh Amjad Syed as ombudsman and has decided to put an honour wall for those people who have contributed for the game in the city. “From clubs, from office staff, everybody who has contributed in Mumbai cricket will be honoured in that wall,” Naik stated.
Meanwhile, the MCA witnessed election for two governing council posts. Rajdip Gupta and Bharat Keni were declared winners unopposed.
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