MCA wants Sunil Gavaskar in panel to appoint coaches

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will approach the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, along with former players Lalchand Rajput and Sameer Dighe, to be part of an ad-hoc cricket improvement committee that will appoint coaches for the forthcoming season.

Sources in the MCA informed that the association will go ahead with its plan to appoint coaches for the season once they receive their consent.

“MCA will request the three former greats to come on board and help the association to find coaches. They can conduct interviews of coaches online. Gavaskar, Rajput and Dighe have vast experience and MCA wants to use their expertise,” an MCA official said.

MCA has faced flak from Dilip Vengsarkar for failing to avail the services of their former cricketers like Wasim Jaffer and Chandrakant Pandit in coaching capacities.

Jaffer will coach Uttarakhand in the upcoming season while Pandit moved to Madhya Pradesh after his successful three-year stint with Vidarbha who won the Ranji Trophy twice.

Last week, MCA sent letters to all its voters asking them to authorise the association to appoint the ad-hoc cricket improvement committee.

As per the registered constitution of the association, appointment of a CIC needs to be confirmed at the annual general meeting. However, due to the current restrictions on gatherings, MCA could not hold its AGM with the 380 members.

In a letter sent to all associations, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh wrote, “However, the Apex Council needs to plan the cricketing season in accordance with the government’s directives and hence it is paramount to appoint an ad-hoc cricket improvement committee till the Annual General meeting takes place. The Apex Council would like to obtain your consent to this letter to authorise the Apex Council to appoint an ad-hoc cricket improvement committee until the AGM.”

The MCA Apex Council has requested members to send their consent before July 10 and if any members don’t reply, MCA will presume that the said member has granted consent.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to announce its domestic calendar.

