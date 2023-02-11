MCA unveils honours board for women players at Wankhede Stadium

The next time women cricketers from Mumbai who’ve gone on to represent India walk through the corridors of the Wankhede Stadium, they’ll pass an honours board with their names gracing it. This, after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) decided to install a board honouring women cricketers alongside their male counterparts at the stadium premises.

Former India captain Diana Edulji unveiled the board on Friday on the sidelines of the MCA President’s Cup for women. “We have decided to have an honours board in the name of all former India women players from Mumbai. The MCA has a similar board for men cricketers from the city who have played for India but we don’t have any such thing for women,” MCA president Amol Kale said.

For the first time, the MCA conducted a T20 tournament under floodlights for women players with the hope of giving them ‘match experience’, with the Women’s Premier League (WPL) scheduled to be held next month. It was also a chance for the players to showcase their skills in front of the franchise scouts, given that the first-ever WPL auction is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on February 13, with more than 405 players set to go under the hammer.

“The President Cup for women is the first women’s league in India which is being played under floodlights. It helped players to showcase their talent and you never know, some of them might end up playing in the Women’s Premier League in the future,” Kale said in a statement. “All games were seen live on our Facebook page as well as YouTube. We have tried to give them the ambience of competitive cricket and all games were held at Wankhede Stadium. As MCA president, my aim is to provide all possible help to cricketers and with women’s cricket growing rapidly, this is the first step towards unearthing talent across Mumbai.”