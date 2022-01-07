scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

MCA shuts office for 3 days after staff members test positive; cases in BCCI too

A few cases have been reported in the BCCI office too, it has been reliably learnt.

By: PTI |
January 7, 2022 4:29:42 pm
"The staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, following which we have closed the office for three days from today," an MCA source told PTI. (File)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was on Friday forced to shut its office for three days after 15 of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A few cases have been reported in the BCCI office too, it has been reliably learnt.

The Cricket Centre is the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is situated in the plush South Mumbai area. The MCA operates from the same building.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
In Premium |Ravi Shastri: ‘The last thing a coach wants is, he says something and player sulks like a cry-baby’

“The staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, following which we have closed the office for three days from today,” an MCA source told PTI.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

A BCCI source told PTI on Friday afternoon, “Yes, there have been a few positive cases as COVID19 cases are rising in Mumbai. 90 per cent of the staff are working from home, while a minimal staff is working from the Board office. The office is open though, we haven’t shut it.”

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases, a fresh all-time single-day high while four patients succumbed to the disease, according to a bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the financial capital’s coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
In Pics: South Africa skipper Dean Elgar guides team to victory against India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 07: Latest News