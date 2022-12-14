scorecardresearch
MCA set to conduct first women’s cricket league in India

Initially, the MCA planned to have 32 teams in the league but since more teams have expressed their interest in playing, they decided to increase the number to 50.

"It will be the first league of its kind in India and will benefit more than hundreds of women's cricketers," MCA president Amol Kale said.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will conduct the first women’s cricket league in India next month with more than 800 cricketers, spread across 50 teams, expected to feature in the 40-overs tournament.

“It will be the first league of its kind in India and will benefit more than hundreds of women’s cricketers,” MCA president Amol Kale said.

Initially, the MCA planned to have 32 teams in the league but since more teams have expressed their interest in playing, they decided to increase the number to 50.

The MCA also wants to conduct the tournament on the lines of Kanga League which has 98 teams divided into 7 divisions.

“From January end, we will start the tournament with around 50 teams affiliated to MCA and have requested 15-20 players from each team. We will soon finalise the draws and the complete schedule will be shared on the website and our social media platforms,” MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik said.

The popularity of women’s cricket in India came to the fore on Sunday when around 43,000 people turned up at the DY Patil Stadium to watch the India women’s team take on Australia in the 2nd T20I.

