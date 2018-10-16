MCA says it won’t host World Cup camp for women’s side

Mumbai Cricket Association has said that the Wankhede Stadium can’t host the women’s preparatory camp for the World Cup. (Express Archive)

First they said they couldn’t host the men’s ODI against the West Indies because they didn’t have any office-bearers to dispense funds to organise the match. Now the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has said that the Wankhede Stadium can’t host the women’s preparatory camp for the World Cup.

The reason? The association is upset that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn’t officially respond to them regarding the ODI. The board has shifted the fourth ODI from the Wankhede to the adjacent Cricket Club of India at the Brabourne Stadium, but the MCA says it is still awaiting an official response.

The Indian women’s squad was supposed to undergo a yo-yo test on Tuesday, followed by a week-long camp in Mumbai before departing for the Women’s World Cup in the West Indies.

On Sunday, MCA chief executive officer CS Naik had made their email communication with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) public by putting it on their website. The MCA has expressed surprise at the game being shifted without informing them.

“This is with reference to our trailing email regarding hosting of the 4th One-Day International match between India and West Indies on 29th October, 2018 at Wankhede Stadium. We have not received any communication from your end in this regard. We are surprised to learn from media reports that the said match has been shifted to Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. We would request you to kindly let us know the reasons for shifting of the said match,” Naik wrote in the mail.

Few members have decided to approach the Bombay High Court on Tuesday after the BCCI gave the ODI to the CCI.

The MCA waited for the BCCI reply till late Monday night but had not received any email. Now they have indicated their unwillingness to host the women’s camp.

The Bombay High Court had appointed a two-member Committee of Administrators — Justice VN Kanade and Hemant Gokhale — to oversee the functioning of the MCA but their term ended on September 15. The High Court didn’t grant an extension, and the CoA handed over full charge to CEO CS Naik. With no official signatory, all payments at the MCA have been halted, including salaries of staff and players’ daily allowances.

