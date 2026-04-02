Breaking: Navi Mumbai to get 1,00,000-seater world-class cricket stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has begun the process of acquiring land to build its new stadium in Navi Mumbai, which will have a capacity of 1,00,000. MCA President Ajinkya Naik met Vijay Singh, managing director of CIDCO, over the past few weeks, and the association is hopeful of securing a land parcel soon.

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“A few months ago, Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed a vision that the Mumbai Cricket Association should strive to build a stadium with a capacity of 1,00,000. Considering the tremendous enthusiasm of cricket fans and the rich legacy of our association, the Hon’ble CM has been very positive about this project and its potential implementation in Navi Mumbai, where we can develop a truly world-class stadium with modern amenities. I have met Vijay Singhal, Managing Director of CIDCO, on multiple occasions, and the MCA has initiated the necessary processes to take this vision forward,” Naik said.