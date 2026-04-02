Breaking: Navi Mumbai to get 1,00,000-seater world-class cricket stadium

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The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has begun the process of acquiring land to build its new stadium in Navi Mumbai, which will have a capacity of 1,00,000. MCA President Ajinkya Naik met Vijay Singh, managing director of CIDCO, over the past few weeks, and the association is hopeful of securing a land parcel soon.
“A few months ago, Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed a vision that the Mumbai Cricket Association should strive to build a stadium with a capacity of 1,00,000. Considering the tremendous enthusiasm of cricket fans and the rich legacy of our association, the Hon’ble CM has been very positive about this project and its potential implementation in Navi Mumbai, where we can develop a truly world-class stadium with modern amenities. I have met Vijay Singhal, Managing Director of CIDCO, on multiple occasions, and the MCA has initiated the necessary processes to take this vision forward,” Naik said.
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The MCA president will meet Fadnavis on the same issue soon and request further action to expedite the project. Mumbai currently has Wankhede Stadium, which hosts all international and domestic games. With a capacity of 33,108 and growing demand among fans, MCA want to have a bigger stadium to accommodate more fans.
In May 2025, Fadnavis, in a public function, had promised to allot land to MCA where they can build a new stadium which has a capacity of 1,00,000.
“Last year, Kale (late MCA president Amol Kale) and Ajinkya Naik (The current MCA President) had come to me with a request that the MCA needed to build one more stadium of a minimum 1,00,000-crowd capacity. And now today, I’m assuring Ajinkya that if you come with a proposal, then the Maharashtra government will give you an appropriate good piece of land for the MCA to build its own big stadium which can sit 1,00,000 spectators,” Fadnavis had said while renaming the stands at Wankhede Stadium in 2025.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.