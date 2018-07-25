MCA writes to BCCI asking for Under-16 calendar reschedule

MCA has written to BCCI. MCA has written to BCCI.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has written to the Indian cricket board about their concerns over picking the team for the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy if it is to be held as per the revamped domestic cricket schedule for the 2018-19 season. Based on the calendar announced by the BCCI last week, the age-group tournament is set to start in the first week of October. With the monsoons in the western part of the country not expected to end till September, the teams in the West Zone like Mumbai are likely to struggle with conducting their selection trials or tournaments in time.

“We have written a letter to the BCCI explaining our problem if the matches for the under-16 tournament start in the first week of October. It rains in Mumbai till the month of September and at the same time, grounds are not ready to conduct games. How can we select the team without looking at the young boys’ performances? We can’t organise any practice games and as it’s a multi-day tournament, we need time for selection,” MCA jt-secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar told The Indian Express.

The Vijay Merchant Trophy has historically been held in the last week of November. But the BCCI’s new calendar has advanced the tournament significantly, and it’ll be held between October 3 and December 14. There will be a total of 97 matches across the country.

While a number of state associations plan offseason tours for their senior teams, it’s not a commonly held practice for the junior and age-group teams. Khanvilkar said he is hopeful that the board will look into the matter.

