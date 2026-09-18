MCA asks BCCI for U-17 girls tournament, more international matches at Wankhede

The Mumbai Cricket Association is based out of the iconic Wankhede Stadium. (Express file photo)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has requested the BCCI to introduce an Under-17 tournament for girls and allot more international matches to the Wankhede Stadium, among a series of suggestions placed before the cricket board at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the BCCI secretary and accessed by The Indian Express, the MCA listed four requests and suggestions, including better communication when matches are allotted to venues within its jurisdiction and an invitation for representatives of state associations to visit the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum.

One of the MCA’s main proposals was the introduction of a structured national-level Under-17 tournament for girls. The association said such a competition would provide young female cricketers with an important platform and help strengthen the pathway for developing talent in women’s cricket.