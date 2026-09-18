MCA asks BCCI for U-17 girls tournament, more international matches at Wankhede

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The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has requested the BCCI to introduce an Under-17 tournament for girls and allot more international matches to the Wankhede Stadium, among a series of suggestions placed before the cricket board at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday.
In a letter addressed to the BCCI secretary and accessed by The Indian Express, the MCA listed four requests and suggestions, including better communication when matches are allotted to venues within its jurisdiction and an invitation for representatives of state associations to visit the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum.
One of the MCA’s main proposals was the introduction of a structured national-level Under-17 tournament for girls. The association said such a competition would provide young female cricketers with an important platform and help strengthen the pathway for developing talent in women’s cricket.
“MCA requests the BCCI to consider introducing a structured Under-17 Girls Cricket Tournament at the national level. Such a tournament would provide an important competitive platform for young female cricketers, strengthen the talent development pathway, and further support the growth of women’s cricket across the country,” the letter stated.
The association also requested the BCCI to keep it informed whenever matches are scheduled at stadiums and other venues falling under its jurisdiction.
“MCA would be grateful if, as a matter of courtesy, the Association could be kept informed whenever matches are scheduled at stadiums or venues located within its jurisdiction. Such communication would assist MCA in addressing queries from its members and stakeholders and would help foster smooth coordination and cooperation among all concerned,” the letter added.
The association also sought more international matches for the Wankhede Stadium in future programmes. While thanking the BCCI for matches allotted to Mumbai over the years, the MCA pointed to Wankhede’s status as a permanent Test centre and its history of hosting major international fixtures.
“As Wankhede Stadium is a permanent Test Centre with a proud history of successfully staging marquee international fixtures, MCA would be grateful if the BCCI could consider allotting a greater number of international matches to the venue in future programmes,” the letter stated.
The association added that it remained committed to providing high standards of facilities and match operations for players, officials and spectators.
The fourth proposal concerned the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum. The association invited representatives of all state associations attending the BCCI AGM to visit the museum following the meeting.
The MCA said the museum showcases the history and achievements of Mumbai cricket and that it would be honoured to host representatives from associations across the country.
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