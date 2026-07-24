Mayank Yadav passes first Test with flying colours, but bigger challenges await

When Mayank Yadav dismissed Brian Bennett with the very first ball of Zimbabwe’s innings on Thursday, it felt like time had stood still. The 24-year-old was doing precisely what made him one of India’s most promising pace prospects — only, a little later than expected. Bowling at close to 150 kph, hitting hard lengths and unsettling batsmen — traits that had earned Mayank the distinction of being special.

By the time his spell ended, Mayank had figures of 2/18 from four overs, which was enough for him to win the Player of the Match on his return to international cricket after 21 months.

His first delivery had kissed the outside edge of Bennett’s bat at 149 kph. He hurried Dion Myers with extra bounce before inducing a miscued pull, with the speed gun repeatedly flashing 147, 146, 145, 144 and 143 kph. Even at the death, he mixed in slower deliveries of 137 and 116 kph to show that there is now more to his bowling than sheer pace. Most importantly, he completed his full quota without any visible discomfort.

It was as reassuring a comeback as India could have hoped for. Yet, it is only the beginning of a much bigger test.

The three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, squeezed into four days, is not merely an opportunity for Mayank to prove he can still bowl fast. It is India’s first chance to assess whether he can withstand the physical demands of international cricket again.

Mayank Yadav of India speaks at the interview during the 1st T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 23, 2026. (CREIMAS) Mayank Yadav of India speaks at the interview during the 1st T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Mental Battle

Ever since his stunning debut IPL season in 2024, Mayank’s career has been marred by injuries. In the last couple of seasons, he has featured in all but six matches for Lucknow Super Giants.

“It was very difficult. The two-year gap was very challenging for me as a person. I was only 22-23 years old at that time, so that always affected me that I had to go through so much at such a young age,” Mayank said after the match. “But at the same time, the motivation to play for the country is every player’s childhood dream. That was the motivation for me — to come back for the country and perform.”

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Mayank believes his biggest gains have come away from the spotlight.

“I think more than physically, for me, mentally I got much better, and I knew my body a lot after the surgery and after the rehab. So, it makes a huge difference for me,” he added.

The real challenge begins now, and that is why the next two matches could prove more significant than the first.

Fitness Test

India play the remaining two matches of the series on successive days, giving Mayank little time to recover between games. Fast bowling is as much about recovery as it is about performance. The ability to recover quickly and produce another high-intensity spell is often what separates bowlers who play frequently from those whose bodies break down repeatedly.

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The selectors and support staff are unlikely to judge him purely on wickets or economy. They will be monitoring the consistency — or the lack of it — of his pace, how his body responds after each outing, whether he can avoid any physical setbacks while also maintaining rhythm.

Zimbabwe’s conditions could help. Mayank admitted: “I had heard a lot about Zimbabwe, that there is good help for the fast bowlers here. This is my first time playing in Harare, and it felt great. I was getting a lot of help from the wicket, and I think that helped me contribute to the team,” he said.

The assistance from the surface meant it was not necessary to chase extra pace on every delivery. Seam movement and bounce did much of the work, allowing him to trust the conditions while still operating in the high 140s.

That may end up being the biggest positive from Mayank’s comeback. There was little sign of a bowler trying too hard to prove he could still touch 150 kph. Instead, he looked comfortable using the conditions, bowling the right lengths and mixing up his pace whenever needed.

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For India, that may be every bit as encouraging as seeing 149 kph on the speed gun. The first T20I showed that Mayank still has raw pace in his arsenal. The next two matches, however, will answer the bigger question.

Can his body keep handling this workload, with matches every other day, at the international level? Only if the answer is yes can Mayank’s comeback truly be called complete.