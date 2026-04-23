‘To see negative comments about Mayank Yadav horrifying’: Ian Bishop

Mayank Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants bowls during Match 32 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India, on April 22, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former West Indies pacer and current commentator Ian Bishop said that the negative comments targeted at Lucknow Super Giants speedster Mayank Yadav was absolutely horrifying, adding that the 21-year-old had almost lost his career due to the injury he had suffered which kept him out of majority of last season.

Yadav played his first match of the 2026 season on Wednesday against the Rajasthan Royals but went wicket-less, conceding 56 runs in four overs including 20 off the last over. Rajasthan ultimately posted 159/6 and then restricted Lucknow to 119, winning by 40 runs.

“To see negative comments about Mayank Yadav today is horrifying. The kid nearly lost his career & livelihood at 21yrs. Just to see him play again is huge boost. The fact that he clocked 150kph again is a miracle. At 23yrs just pray for him that he stays fit. The control will come,” Bishop posted on X on Thursday.