‘To see negative comments about Mayank Yadav horrifying’: Ian Bishop

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Former West Indies pacer and current commentator Ian Bishop said that the negative comments targeted at Lucknow Super Giants speedster Mayank Yadav was absolutely horrifying, adding that the 21-year-old had almost lost his career due to the injury he had suffered which kept him out of majority of last season.
Yadav played his first match of the 2026 season on Wednesday against the Rajasthan Royals but went wicket-less, conceding 56 runs in four overs including 20 off the last over. Rajasthan ultimately posted 159/6 and then restricted Lucknow to 119, winning by 40 runs.
“To see negative comments about Mayank Yadav today is horrifying. The kid nearly lost his career & livelihood at 21yrs. Just to see him play again is huge boost. The fact that he clocked 150kph again is a miracle. At 23yrs just pray for him that he stays fit. The control will come,” Bishop posted on X on Thursday.
To see negative comments about Mayank Yadav today is horrifying. The kid nearly lost his career & livelihood at 21yrs. Just to see him play again is huge boost. The fact that he clocked 150kph again is a miracle. At 23yrs just pray for him that he stays fit. The control will come
— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 23, 2026
“Doesn’t matter about his bowling figures. What matters is that Mayank Yadav is on the park tonight. He has regularly gotten up to 150kph in this game already. Mohsin Khan fit, Prince Yadav firing. LSG are fortunate to have them being led by Shami,” he had added in another post on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old tearaway pacer had endured a series of injuries, starting with a major setback during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, followed by a serious back issue that ruled him out of the remainder of IPL 2025. Playing for LSG, Mayank had bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian in IPL 2024. The Lucknow-based franchise has retained Mayank for IPL 2026 for INR 11 crore.
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