‘I was only 22-23’: Mayank Yadav on how injury setbacks tested him mentally

Mayank Yadav of India speaks at the interview during the 1st T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

India pacer Mayank Yadav, who played his first match for India since October 2024, said that the repeated setbacks due to injury had tested him mentally. He, however, added that the dream of representing the country kept him going during rehabilitation.

“It was very difficult. The two-year gap was very challenging for me as a person… I was only 22-23 years old at that time, so that always affected me that I had to go through so much at such a young age,” Mayank said at the post-match press conference after India’s win in the 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe.

“But at the same time, the motivation to play for the country is every player’s childhood dream. That was the motivation for me â€“ to come back for the country and perform,” he added.