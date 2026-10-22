59 wickets, no Duleep call: Mayank Mishra, 36, on being overlooked

Last season, Mayank Mishra took 59 wickets in eight Ranji Trophy matches, the second most in the competition. When Central Zone named its squad for the Duleep Trophy, he was not in it. Did any selector reach out to explain? “No one actually,” he says.

Then he takes a deep breath and carries on. “When I don’t find myself anywhere after getting 59 wickets in 8 matches, it just made me think that I have to just do the process all over again. If after getting 59 wickets in a season, you won’t get any recognition or you won’t get selected for anything, you don’t think too much after that because it was a bit disappointing for me.”

There are possibly strong reasons for the selectors to have looked past him. India’s left-arm spin riches are overflowing, Central Zone had Saransh Jain and Harsh Dubey in the squad, and Mishra is 36.

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Was the omission disheartening? “Definitely, definitely,” he says. “I cannot describe it in words to be honest. I have been bowling good in domestic cricket over the last few years. Since 2022, I’ve been consistent. I’d 35 wickets that season, but didn’t get picked for Duleep. And last year, again 59 wickets, I didn’t get picked. So, now I am not hoping for anything. I just want to keep doing the things which is in my hand.”

At Chennai, in the second round against Tamil Nadu, Mishra went back to what he knows best. He took five wickets and triggered a collapse after the hosts appeared to run away with the game. Uttarakhand still lost by an innings, but Mishra stood out. While Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Baba Indrajith batted well, he made sure they could not break free, and once the partnership ended he ran through the rest, giving his batting unit an outside chance.

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“I was clear that I wanted to stick to my process. I wanted to repeat the same things that I did last year. If I’m doing well then I won’t stop until someone notices me. The best way to do this is to keep performing for the team,” he says.

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Mishra is no stranger to dejection. Growing up, he idolised Daniel Vettori, but Uttarakhand had no cricket team back then. He accepted his fate and took up a coaching role at Sherwood College in Nainital. Getting into the Uttarakhand side in 2018 was a final throw of the dice. “I was a coach in Sherwood College about 9 years ago. That time we didn’t have a team. But after that when we got the recognition from BCCI, I wanted to try at least one more time and I succeeded.”

He began playing first-class cricket in his late 20s, after Uttarakhand entered the domestic circuit. Last season, in the absence of Deepak Dhapola, on whom the side had largely depended for wickets, Mishra took over. With J Suchith, he formed the core of the attack as Uttarakhand reached the semi-finals for the first time.

He credits his off-seasons playing league cricket in Yorkshire. “UK seasons gave me that thing. So, before I used to only bowl a bit quick in the air. But since I have been playing in UK, I also got to learn how to bowl slow. So, that helps me as well in the domestic circuit. I have been doing well in the UK as well. Last two seasons, I was the highest wicket in whole England in Premier League. So, I just want to get some opportunity wherever I get. I am ready for that. But I won’t hope anyone to do it for me.”

In England he also picked up a lesson from India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja about batting. Apart from his wickets, Mishra’s lower-order runs were crucial last season. “Most of the time, I see him, what he does, what he wants to do for the team. I spoke to him in England as well. I just wanted to know how he bowls so long, how good he is with fitness and how to help the team with the bat as well. I want to do the same for my team and that’s what we spoke about.”