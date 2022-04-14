Mayank Agarwal is backing me a 100 percent: Odean Smith

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith (4/30) redeemed himself after his horror outing (he was hit for sixes in the last two balls) against Gujarat Titans as he got three wickets in the final over to help Punjab defend 198 total against MI.

Smith attributed his success to the backing that he received from skipper Mayank Agarwal, the coach, and the team management.

“They have been very motivating. They have helped me mentally to be able to come into this game and put in the performance today. They have been a major help for me. I would like to thank the coach.”

“Captain Mayank has been amazing. He has always come to me and told me that he is backing me 100 percent, no matter what happens. It’s just for me to believe that I can do it because I have the belief of the entire team behind me.”

Defending 22 in the last over, Smith was hit for a six in the first ball but came back strongly to take three wickets to seal it for Punjab.