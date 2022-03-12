Watch: Mayank Agarwal’s bizarre run out in his first Test at home

It was not a happy homecoming for Mayank Agarwal was dismissed in bizarre fashion when he was run out during the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Saturday.

In the fourth ball of the second over, Sri Lanka’s Vishwa Fernando’s ball appeared to have hit Mayank’s pad first. The Sri Lankans went up in a big appeal but the umpire did not seem convinced.

Amidst the confusion, Mayank tried to sneak in a single without noticing that Praveen Jayawickrama had almost collected the ball. Rohit at the other end sent Mayank back but the right-hander had charged too far down the wicket. Jayawickrama lobbed it back towards Sri Lanka keeper Niroshan Dickwella with Mayank having no chance to return to the crease on time.

Dickwella then started to signal for a LBW review, before whipping the bails off. He took the bails off a moment later and made the ‘T’ signal again but the third umpire informed that Fernando had overstepped. Since it was a no ball, the LBW appeal did not stand but the run out did as Mayank had to leave the field, with his skipper Rohit Sharma wearing a bemused look on his face.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka. India made one change, bringing in a fit-again Axar Patel in place of Jayant Thakur in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, were forced to make two changes with Kusal Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Kumara, who were ruled out due to injuries.

India won the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.