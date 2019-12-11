Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Shikhar Dhawan in India’s ODI squad against West Indies

Mayank Agarwal after scoring a double hundred against Bangladesh. (Source: File Photo) Mayank Agarwal after scoring a double hundred against Bangladesh. (Source: File Photo)

Mayank Agarwal, after an impressive performance in red-ball cricket, has been named as replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India’s squad for ODI series against West Indies. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has confirmed that Mayank Agarwal is to replace injured Shikhar Dhawan for the three-ODI match series.

Mayank Agarwal(in file pic) named as replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan in India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. pic.twitter.com/T0SNRe1bBe — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019

“The BCCI Medical Team feels that while Dhawan’s stitches are off and his wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before he regains full match fitness,” the board said in a statement. Agarwal got a crack to showcase his skills in one-day internationals as the senior batsman has failed to recover from his knee injury. Dhawan sustained a deep gash on his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match, which forced him to miss out on the T20I series against West Indies.

While Sanju Samson replaced the 34-year-old then, it’s time for the 28-year-old Karnataka opener to fill his boots in the ODI series which starts from December 15. As for Dhawan’s fitness, a source told PTI that his injury seems more serious than what was apprehended.

India will play three ODIs against West Indies in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22). After that, India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series in January next year.

Agarwal had earlier come in as a late replacement for injured Vijay Shankar during the ODI World Cup in England but he didn’t get any game time.

The 28-year-old Bengaluru man has been a revelation in the Test arena with 872 runs in 9 Tests matches including three centuries and three half-centuries at an average of over 67.

“Mayank along with Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were the three choices that selection committee had. But team management believes that Mayank’s List A record of 50 plus average and 100 plus strike rate with 13 hundreds is good enough to try him out in this format,” the source added.

The team management’s rationale is that they don’t see Dhawan as a long-term investment going into 2023 ODI World Cup when he would be 37 years old.

“It is time that we create a pool of openers and look at all the potential options who could partner Rohit,” a source privy to functioning of the team management, said.

(with PTI inputs)

