‘Stay indoors and stay fit’: Mayank Agarwal, R Sridhar give fitness goals from home

Mayank Agarwal and team India fielding coach R Sridhar shared tips on how to stay fit on social media. (Source: BCCI) Mayank Agarwal and team India fielding coach R Sridhar shared tips on how to stay fit on social media. (Source: BCCI)

The coronavirus outbreak has upended our routines in daily life which includes our workout schedules. In response to the pandemic, gyms and studios have shut down, leaving people wondering how to go about their workout schedules.

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal and Team India fielding coach R Sridhar have shown how regular exercise supports the optimal functioning of the immune system and is an excellent stress management tool.

Agarwal posted pictures where he can be seen doing strength training exercises. “#TeamIndia opener @mayankcricket giving us fitness goals from home,” the BCCI said in a tweet with the photos.

In a video shared on Instagram by the Indian cricket team’s official handle, Sridhar was seen doing ab exercises.

India’s home series with South Africa was postponed even after the Proteas touching base in India and the first of the three ODIs being washed out in Dharamsala. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was also pushed back till April 15 in the wake of the outbreak which has affected 397 people in the country so far.

