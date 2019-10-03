Cricket fraternity hails Mayank Agarwal for his double ton

After Rohit Sharma scored his maiden century as an opener in Test, it was Mayank Agarwal who dominated the proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Agarwal, who also scored his maiden Test ton, converted it into a double guided India towards posting a gigantic first innings total on the board.

Adding 128 more to his overnight score of 87, Agarwal was finally removed by Dean Elgar, while he was trying to accelerate his innings. The 28-year-old scored 215, which included 23 boundaries and six maximums. Agarwal’s heroics was well received by the cricket fraternity as many former cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian opener.

Here are a few reactions:

A top knock from Mayank Agarwal. Loving the way he’s building his innings. Also, Rohit’s 176 was entertaining, became the first player to score 4 tons in all three formats! #INDvSA — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) October 3, 2019

Shabash @mayankcricket bhut badiya.. lage raho 200 ???? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 3, 2019

Double Century. Incredible effort. Mayank Agarwal. ???? #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2019

It has been so satisfying to see @mayankcricket take such giant strides with an immaculate double century. Composed, organised and hungry. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2019

Outstanding effort from Mayank Agarwal to convert his maiden test century into a double. His hunger for runs from Karnataka to India A to now for India is incredible @mayankcricket #INDvSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 3, 2019

At Tea, India were 450/5 as the batsman added 126 runs in the session at the loss of four wickets.