Toggle Menu
Cricket fraternity hails Mayank Agarwal for his double tonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/mayank-agarwal-double-century-twitter-reactions-india-vs-south-africa-1st-test-day-2-6051543/

Cricket fraternity hails Mayank Agarwal for his double ton

After Rohit Sharma scored his maiden century as an opener in Test, it was Mayank Agarwal who dominated the proceedings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa.

Mayank Agarwal scored 215, which included 23 boundaries and six maximums. (AP Photo)

After Rohit Sharma scored his maiden century as an opener in Test, it was Mayank Agarwal who dominated the proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Agarwal, who also scored his maiden Test ton, converted it into a double guided India towards posting a gigantic first innings total on the board.

Adding 128 more to his overnight score of 87, Agarwal was finally removed by Dean Elgar, while he was trying to accelerate his innings. The 28-year-old scored 215, which included 23 boundaries and six maximums. Agarwal’s heroics was well received by the cricket fraternity as many former cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian opener.

Here are a few reactions:

At Tea, India were 450/5 as the batsman added 126 runs in the session at the loss of four wickets.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android