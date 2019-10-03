Mayank Agarwal achieves rare feat, converts maiden Test ton into a double

Toggle Menu
Mayank Agarwal became the fourth Indian batsman after Karun Nair, Vinod Kambli and Dilip Sardesai to convert his maiden Test ton into a double century.

Mayank Agarwal hits his maiden double century in his eighth Test innings. Agarwal got to his double century from 358 balls. The opener becomes the fourth Indian batsman after Karun Nair, Vinod Kambli and Dilip Sardesai to convert his maiden Test ton into a double century.

The 28-year-old was involved in a record-breaking partnership with Rohit Sharma. The 317-run partnership for the first wicket was India’s highest against South Africa and third-highest overall. This was the 17th instance both opening batsmen have registered 150-plus scores and fourth for India.

The record-breaking partnership was also the 12th highest opening partnership in Test cricket and third-highest for India. Agarwal got out for 215 from 371 deliveries. His innings was studded with 23 fours and six sixes.

The Karnataka batsman made his Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground scoring 71 in debut innings. The Karnataka batsman was rewarded with the Test call-up owing to his performances in the domestic circuit.

