Maximum player: Rohit surpasses Gayle’s sixes record, India beat Windies

Krunal Pandya proved to be the game-changer for India. After scoring 20 not out off 13 balls, his double-strike in the 14th over during West Indies’ chase turned the match decisively in his team’s favour as India took a 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Chasing 168 for victory, the Caribbeans lost their openers for eight runs. But Rovman Powell was taking the attack to the opposition. The Jamaican targeted Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini. After a memorable international debut on Saturday, the latter didn’t have the best day at the office on Sunday. Cricket is a great leveller, but from India’s perspective, Powell’s wicket was the need of the hour.

West Indies were 83 for two after 13 overs and looked to be counting on an outside chance, a 12-plus required run rate notwithstanding. They had some serious hitters down the order, including Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard. But Pandya dismissed Nicholas Pooran off the second ball – third actually, for he started off with a wide – of the 14th over. After labouring to 19 off 33 deliveries, Pooran decided to give it a go. Manish Pandey at long-on took the catch just inside the rope. But as he was overbalancing, he threw the ball inside and came back in to complete the catch. Three balls later, Pandya trapped Powell (54, 34 balls) plumb in front with a faster delivery that straightened.

Lightening struck soon after and the umpires took the players off the field. West Indies were 98/4 after 15.3 overs then, 20 shy of the DLS par score, 120. Then, rain arrived and that was that. India won by 22 runs (DLS) to seal the three-match series.

Sublime Rohit

For 36 deliveries, when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were around for a 48-run second- wicket partnership, it felt like they had the best on-field chemistry, in terms of partnership batting, in the Indian team. They hardly had any mid-pitch conferences. But two top professionals were at work, doing the job for their team away from the social media cacophony. Conversation was surplus to requirement.

Kohli didn’t mind playing second fiddle to Rohit. In the middle of a golden run, the opener is batting at such a level in white-ball cricket at the moment that even on a tacky Lauderhill pitch, although far better than what was on offer for the first T20 International on Saturday, he hit fourth gear straightaway.

After India won the toss and elected to bat, Rohit began with a whipping four off Oshane Thomas on the very first ball. The West Indies fast bowler came back well and was probably a little unlucky not to have Shikhar Dhawan, who survived a very confident caught behind appeal. The DRS didn’t include ultra-edge.

Rohit, though, was in the zone. He once again brought in his wrists to whip Thomas to the mid-wicket fence. In the commentary box, Vivian Richards drew a Gundappa Viswanath analogy. Sheldon Cottrell, the left-arm fast bowler, tried to take the ball across Rohit from over the wicket. The latter responded with a lofted drive for four over extra cover, followed by another boundary over mid-off. Rohit was a little watchful against Sunil Narine, but as Keemo Paul came into the attack and bowled a full-toss, the batsman hit the first six of the match. Two deliveries hence, he audaciously swept the medium pacer from outside the off stump to the fine-leg boundary. India were 52 for no loss after the Powerplay, with Rohit batting on 37 off 28 balls and Dhawan on 12 from nine. A day earlier, on a damp pitch, they were 31 for one after six overs.

Dhawan departed after a 67-run opening partnership to which the left-hander contributed 23 runs off 16 deliveries. Kohli walked out to bat and West Indies employed spin from both ends. Two relatively quiet overs followed before Rohit broke the shackles by sending a fullish delivery from Narine over deep mid-wicket. His use of the crease and the pull shot oozed supreme confidence.

Kohli stepped out to Khary Pierre and hit a gorgeous six over long-off. Rohit turned his attention towards Carlos Brathwaite. At 111/1 after 13 overs, India looked set for a 180-plus total. But Thomas, in his second spell, dismissed Rohit with a delivery that appeared to have stopped a bit. Rohit mistimed the pull and was superbly taken by Shimron Hetmyer. But during his 51-ball 67 that had three sixes, Rohit broke Chris Gayle’s record of most T20I maximums. Gayle had 105 sixes to his tally. The Mumbai batsman surpassed him to reach 107.

Rishabh Pant fell into a trap. Thomas kept third man fine and bowled a quick, short delivery. Pant tried to glide it over the ‘keeper but top-edged it to Pollard, who was seemingly expecting the catch. Then, Cottrell breached Kohli’s defence with a full delivery that jagged back, and India suddenly slumped to 135 for four after 17 overs. West Indies captain Brathwaite, though, had used up all his frontline bowlers. So Paul bowled the final over and Pandya took the opportunity to hit back-to-back sixes off the first two balls. Another maximum from Ravindra Jadeja secured a 20-run over and took the visitors to an over-par score.

Scorecard: India (167/5 in 20 overs): Rohit Sharma c Hetmyer b Thomas 67 (51b, 6×4, 3×6); Shikhar Dhawan b Paul 23 (16b, 3×4); Virat Kohli b Cottrell 28 (23b, 1×4, 1×6); Rishabh Pant c Pollard b Thomas 4 (5b); Manish Pandey c Pooran b Cottrell 6 (8b); Krunal Pandya not out 20 (13b, 2×6); Ravindra Jadeja not out 9 (4b, 1×6); Extras: (lb 3, w 7) 10; Fall of wickets: 1-67 (Dhawan, 7.5 ov), 2-115 (Sharma, 13.5 ov), 3-126 (Pant, 15.1 ov), 4-132 (Kohli, 16.2 ov), 5-143 (Pandey, 18.3 ov); Bowling: Oshane Thomas 4-0-27-2, Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-25-2, Sunil Narine 4-0-28-0 Keemo Paul 4-0-46-1, Carlos Brathwaite 2-0-22-0 Khary Pierre 2-0-16-0.

West Indies (98/4 in 15.3 overs): S Narine b Washington Sundar 4 (12b); E Lewis c & b Kumar 0 (2b); N Pooran c Pandey b Pandya 19 (13b, 1×4); R Powell lbw b Pandya 54 (34b, 6×4, 3×6); K Pollard not out 8 (8b, 1×4); S Hetmyer not out 6 (4b, 1×4); extras: 7 (lb 1, nb 1, w 5); fall of wickets: 1-2 (Evin Lewis, 1.2 ov), 2-8 (Sunil Narine, 2.6 ov), 3-84 (Nicholas Pooran, 13.2 ov), 4-85 (Rovman Powell, 13.5 ov); Bowling: Washington Sundar 3-1-12-1, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-0-7-1, Khaleel Ahmed 3-0-22-0, Navdeep Saini 3-0-27-0, Krunal Pandya 3.3-0-23-2, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-6-0

Result: India won by 22 runs on D/L method.