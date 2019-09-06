12-year old Aussie fan carried garbage bins for 4 years to get to Ashes in England

A 12-year-old fan of the Australian cricket team saved up money for four years by lifting garbage cans so that he could watch the ongoing Ashes series in England.

Advertising

When he was eight, Max Waight watched the Australian team win the Cricket World Cup in 2015 at home and told his parents that he wanted to watch the Ashes in England. Max and his mother Ali came up with the plan to take out his neighbours garbage bins daily to raise money. His father, Damien, promised him that if he could raise $1,500, he would match the amount and they could go to the UK.

Max wrote a letter to all his neighbours offering his waste management services and had 10 customers in no time.

“We sent out a letter, got about 10 customers, did that for about four years and saved up enough money to come here,” said Max, who earned around $1 a week.

Advertising

“Some people just gave 50 dollars for a whole year and a couple of people stuck a dollar bill on the bin with stickty tape,” he told commentators on the sidelines of the fourth Test at Manchester.

For four years, Max hauled his neighbours’ bins out on Sunday evenings and hauled them back on Mondays, only missing his duties when away on camps or ill. In his absence, it was his parents and younger brothers chipped who chipped in.

“I had help from mom and dad to remind me and it wasn’t too hard because it only took 20 minutes of my week,” Max said.

Steve Smith: ‘A world class batsman batting in a world of his own’

An excited Max was quoted by cricket.com.au as saying, “I sat next to Steve Waugh, Justin Langer, and Nathan Lyon. Justin Langer showed me the plan book which was amazing to see all his notes, and talking to Steve Waugh was amazing too.”

“Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are my favourites. I got to talk to them about how they prepare and play the game. It was very enjoyable,” he added. “I really enjoy playing and watching cricket. It’s just a passion of mine.”

His mother Ali said, “He’s gone really well. Four years, he’s pretty determined. He’s very well organised, too, Max. It’s been really good in the community. It’s brought us all together.”

“A lot of our neighbours are holiday makers so we get texts saying ‘can the boys come water the garden? Get the mail? I’ll give them $20 to do the watering for a month’,” she said.