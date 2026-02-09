Max O’Dowd faces abuse for dropping Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf: ‘It seems Indian fans were angrier than Dutch supporters’

Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting. Professional Background Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world. Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career. Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey. Recent Notable Articles (2025) His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments: Golf and Athlete Ventures: "In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends. "Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India. Cricket and World Cups: "How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025). "Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match. "IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025). Thought Pieces and Policy: "Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket. "Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024). Olympic Sports: "Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024). Topics of Interest Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.