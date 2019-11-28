‘Legacy alive in Australia dressing room’: Matthew Wade remembers Phil Hughes

Matthew Wade scored a half-century against Pakistan in Brisbane Test (Source: AP) Matthew Wade scored a half-century against Pakistan in Brisbane Test (Source: AP)

It has been five years since Phil Hughes’ death shocked the cricketing fraternity and fans around the world. The incident led to bowlers being more sensitive every time a ball hits a helmet. The mandatory concussion test and the concussion substitute are a result of the unfortunate incident.

Australian batsman Matthew Wade, a close friend of Hughes had a tattoo made on his forearm to remember him by. People asking him about the tattoo bring back the old memories in Wade’s mind.

The Tasmanian batsman became friends with Wade when they were 19-year-olds. Both the batsmen went through the same phase in Ashes 2013 when they were trying to make a comeback in the Test side.

Wade revealed in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the team still misses him. “His legacy is certainly alive in our dressing room. He’s constantly in our lives,” he said.

The Australian dressing room was recently jolted by the bouncer from Jofra Archer that floored No.1 Test batsman Steve Smith.

“When Smithy got hit in the Ashes, that was a really big one for a lot of people in the dressing room,” Wade said.

“I’d actually taken the stem guards off at that stage but then that was a real reality shock at the time and I put them straight back on.

“I just remember thinking what my wife would be saying if I went out to bat without them. She’d put a rocket up me. There’s always little things that happen throughout cricket games and throughout life that remind us of Hughesy and makes us appreciate the little things.” he added.

ALSO READ: Yasir Shah: 10 encounters, 7 wickets and a boast

Wade justified his selection in the Australian Test side with two centuries in Ashes 2019. He also hit a half-century against Pakistan in the Brisbane Test. He will look to score in the second Test of the two-match series starting Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd