WATCH: Matthew Wade shows incredible reflexes to take stunning catch in Sheffield Shield

Australia’s Matthew Wade took a stunning in the Sheffield Shield during Tasmania’s match against New South Wales at Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Wade, who had given up on wicketkeeping duties, was standing in the slips and showed great awareness to turn a half chance into a great catch. Jackson Bird’s outswing took the edge of Daniel Hughes and went straight to the slips. Alex Doolan fumbled in the first attempt but an alert Wade showed quick reflexes to take the catch.

Matthew Wade has been scoring runs consistently in the Sheffield Shield season which has helped him keep his dream of Ashes selection alive.

Advertising

Wade has hit eight half-centuries in the season and is second behind Victoria’s Marcus Harris on this season’s Shield run-scorers list. Wade played his last Test against Bangladesh in 2017.

To boost his chances the southpaw has also stated he is willing to bat higher up the batting order. “I’m not batting in the top four or five at the moment for Tasmania, but at the moment in the Test team I feel like No. 5 or six, that role would suit me perfectly, so hopefully they come knocking soon,” he told Fox Sports.

However, despite Wade’s good season, former Australia selector Mark Waugh took to Twitter and stated that he did not fit the bill in Test cricket and is more suited for the shorter formats of the game.

“You seriously think Matthew Wade is a Test match no.4 or 5 at 31 yrs of age. Has had a very good season and should be in the frame for white ball cricket but not red ball cricket. Has played 22 tests with a batting average of 28,” Waugh wrote.