Matthew Hayden’s best IPL moment: A Raina-Dhoni special where he scored just 5 runs

Matthew Hayden is one of the most aggressive openers to dominate white-ball cricket. Hayden was a mainstay in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the initial years and scored 1,107 runs from 32 matches including eight half-centuries with a personal best of 93. However, Hayden in a video posted on his Twitter account revealed that his favourite moment of IPL was a contest between CSK and Kings XI Punjab where he scored just five runs.

“In 2010 I got the opportunity to meet Dalai Lama, it was a great moment in my life, I got the chance to meet someone so special. I still remember the match between CSK and Kings XI Punjab at Dharamsala, we needed more than 190 and we were under the pump,” Hayden said in the video.

"In 2010 I got the opportunity to meet Dalai Lama, it was a great moment in my life, I got the chance to meet someone so special. I still remember the match between CSK and Kings XI Punjab at Dharamsala, we needed more than 190 and we were under the pump," Hayden said.

“It was then that MS Dhoni walked out to the middle and started to tee off from the start, he scored 54 off just 27 (29) balls, Suresh Raina scored 46 runs, both of them had a strike rate of over than 150 and as a result, we entered the finals,” he added.

It was a must-win game for CSK to reach the semi-final and Dhoni’s knock helped the team chase down the target with two balls to spare. The 48-year-old further revealed his second-best IPL moment which happened a week later in the IPL 2010 final.

“My second-best memory is when Mumbai Indians and CSK took on each other in the 2010 IPL finals. We all know that it is the real rivalry in IPL. My favourite moment was when Albie Morkel dismissed Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni had placed me at straight mid-off. I took a catch there to send off Pollard, and as a result, we ended up winning the tournament,” the Queensland-born cricketer said.

